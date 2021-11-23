BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN opened at $90.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $88,884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $45,748,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 425,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.