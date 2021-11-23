Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 127.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,507 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Bionano Genomics worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,121,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 766,109 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.