BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s current price.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $778.82 million, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 2.09.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.