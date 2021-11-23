BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

