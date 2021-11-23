BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

