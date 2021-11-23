Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $67.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,897. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

