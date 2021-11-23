BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Holdings Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,791 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 537.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 113,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

