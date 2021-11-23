BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.53).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

