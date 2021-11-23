Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Now Covered by Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock.

BXSL has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $31.65 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

