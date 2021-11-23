Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $34.62.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
