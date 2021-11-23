BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.