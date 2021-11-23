BMO Capital Markets Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $375.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $319.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

