Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

