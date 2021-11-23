Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 7.4% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.60. 3,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

