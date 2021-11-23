Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,546,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

