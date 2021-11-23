Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRDG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

About Bridge Investment Group

