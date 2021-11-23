Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,467 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

