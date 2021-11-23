Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $174.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,930,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after acquiring an additional 580,991 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,619,000 after acquiring an additional 292,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 264,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $123.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.15 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $123.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

