BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BSA opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.