Brokerages Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will report sales of $57.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.40 million and the highest is $58.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $195.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvePoint.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVPT. William Blair began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:AVPT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.78. 32,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,957. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 4,359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 842,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,529,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

