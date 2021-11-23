Brokerages Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Bank OZK reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

