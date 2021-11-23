Brokerages Anticipate Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to post $277.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.20 million and the lowest is $269.70 million. Costamare reported sales of $119.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year sales of $776.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.06 million to $779.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Costamare by 83.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Costamare in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMRE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.04. 6,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.43. Costamare has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

