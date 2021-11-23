Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post $2.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.46, for a total transaction of $551,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,513 shares of company stock worth $8,411,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $37,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $228.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.17 and a 200-day moving average of $199.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $239.12.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

