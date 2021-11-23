Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.13 Million

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce sales of $726.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $797.19 million and the lowest is $676.80 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $897.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

LGIH traded down $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in LGI Homes by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LGI Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after buying an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LGI Homes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

