Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post $3.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the lowest is $3.34. Cooper Companies reported earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.32 to $14.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

COO traded down $6.82 on Thursday, reaching $396.05. 4,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.40 and its 200-day moving average is $412.52. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $324.34 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

