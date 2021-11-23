Brokerages Expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post $33.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $34.91 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $34.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $133.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $134.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $135.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $140.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

CSTR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. 52,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,486. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $493.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

