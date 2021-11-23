Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report sales of $225.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $220.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $916.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $932.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $880.63 million, with estimates ranging from $874.10 million to $888.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FULT opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

