Brokerages Expect Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Logan Ridge Finance.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

LRFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ LRFC opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.31 and a beta of 1.80. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.