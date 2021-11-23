Brokerages Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Price Target at $319.00

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $297.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.22. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

