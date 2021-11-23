Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) PT at $100.20

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

BYND opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.12. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

