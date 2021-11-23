Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Target Price at C$62.69

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.90.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,023,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$28.67 and a 1-year high of C$55.19. The firm has a market cap of C$63.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.3252003 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total value of C$531,291.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$890,856.67. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,506 shares of company stock worth $11,595,310.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

