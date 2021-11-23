Brokerages Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Target Price at $69.33

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.