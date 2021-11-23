Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Price Target at GBX 9,337.14

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,337.14 ($121.99).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of FERG traded up GBX 100 ($1.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting £121.20 ($158.35). 336,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,041. The stock has a market cap of £26.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 142.41 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of £121.85 ($159.20). The company has a 50 day moving average of £108.23 and a 200-day moving average of £102.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

