Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Target Price at $123.71

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

FMC stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

