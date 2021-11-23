Brokerages Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $32.33

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 931,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 97,544 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

FTAI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,686. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -67.35%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.