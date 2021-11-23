Brokerages Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $32.33

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FTAI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,686. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -67.35%.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
