Brokerages Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Price Target at $82.00

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $60.80 and a one year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 98.56%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

