Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT at $23.20

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

