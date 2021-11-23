Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Target Price at $11.89

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 4.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

AGS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. 300,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $272.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.37. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

