Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target at $230.78

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

OLED stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.96. 3,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.62. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $148.69 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

