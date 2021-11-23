Brokerages Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target at $20.39

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

VFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Village Farms International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.65 million, a PE ratio of -184.20 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

