Brokerages Set Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) PT at $149.69

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.69.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

ZEN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.34. 30,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,207. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,898. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 90.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $7,984,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Zendesk by 180.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

