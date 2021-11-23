Bruderman Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $146.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.41. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

