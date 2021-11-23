Bruderman Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brady by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Brady by 54.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 14.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

