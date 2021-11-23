Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Receives C$17.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOM.U. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HOM.U stock opened at C$17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$538.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.20 and a 1-year high of C$18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.