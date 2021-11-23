Bunicorn Trading 18% Lower This Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $571,590.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00089611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,330.19 or 0.07530581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,627.66 or 1.00219528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

