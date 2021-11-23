C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,539,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

In related news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,962 shares of company stock valued at $59,694,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

