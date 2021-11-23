C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ CCCC traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 216,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.47. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.