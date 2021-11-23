CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 14th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CAIXY stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAIXY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.