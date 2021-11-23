Calian Group (CGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Calian Group to post earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.
Shares of CGY stock opened at C$58.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$663.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$53.27 and a 52-week high of C$67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14.
In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total transaction of C$52,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at C$181,240.02.
Calian Group Company Profile
Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.
