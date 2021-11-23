Calian Group (CGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Calian Group to post earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$58.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$663.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$53.27 and a 52-week high of C$67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get Calian Group alerts:

In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total transaction of C$52,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at C$181,240.02.

CGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.