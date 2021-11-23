Calian Group (CGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

CGY traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$58.97. 3,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,492. The company has a market cap of C$663.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72. Calian Group has a one year low of C$53.27 and a one year high of C$67.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total transaction of C$52,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,240.02.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.